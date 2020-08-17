Authorities ID man killed in Rock County motorcycle crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities have identified the Janesville man killed during a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said Brian D. Ahlert, 50, died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Highway 11 and West County Truck Highway WC f in the town of Janesville.

Rock County deputies said a Ahlert and a 51-year-old woman from Janesville were thrown from the motorcycle. Deputies believe the motorcycle struck a raised curb along the median causing the driver to lose control.

The woman involved also suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. She was in critical condition on Saturday. It is unclear how she is doing as of Monday morning.

