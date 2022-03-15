Authorities confirm Quadren Wilson re-hospitalized, but questions remain

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Quadren Wilson is back in the hospital more than a month after he was released to the Dane County Jail following surgery for injuries he suffered in a police-involved shooting on Madison’s east side, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and hospital officials.

In a statement shared with News 3 Now on Tuesday via email, DCSO spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Wilson was re-admitted to a local hospital for treatment Monday night. Schaffer added that Wilson is still in DCSO’s custody and that she could not share details about the nature of his hospitalization.

“I cannot share his specific location for security reasons,” Schaffer said.

While DCSO officials wouldn’t confirm where Wilson was transported to, a spokesperson with UW Health confirmed to News 3 Now that Wilson was receiving care at University Hospital in Madison, saying he is in “fair condition.”

Wilson was initially hospitalized following a Feb. 3 attempted arrest involving 21 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies. Wilson and his family claim he was shot five times in the back during the incident, which is now under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have since confirmed that two agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation fired their weapons during the attempted arrest and that Wilson was unarmed at the time.

WATCH: Video released of arrest, aftermath of police shooting of Quadren Wilson

In mid-February, Wilson’s lawyer Stephen Eisenberg — with his client’s consent — shared Wilson’s initial medical report from the Feb. 3 incident. The report indicated doctors found five wounds on Wilson’s back and noted decreased sensation. Eisenberg said doctors located one bullet and several fragments.

Eisenberg said in a Tuesday morning call with News 3 Now that he first heard about Wilson hospitalization on Monday from Wilson’s mother, who said Wilson was hospitalized for an infection.

As of Tuesday morning, Eisenberg was still trying to confirm Wilson’s location after officials with the jail referred him to Wellpath, the jail’s medical provider. Eisenberg, who says he Wilson signed a medical release granting Eisenberg access to his medical records, called the situation and lack of transparency “frustrating.”

RELATED: ‘My brother is in pain:’ Advocates, family of man shot by authorities call for his return to hospital

Since the shooting, Wilson’s family has repeatedly called for the 38-year-old to be returned to a hospital, citing concerns over his well-being. Wilson was transported to the Dane County Jail just a day after he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Many questions about the circumstances leading up to, during and after the shooting have remained unanswered in the weeks since it happened. News 3 Now has repeatedly asked the Dane County Sheriff’s Office about the reason for Wilson’s arrest, how many shots were fired during the arrest and how many times Wilson was shot, but the sheriff’s office has yet to provide answers.

Wilson was charged with selling fentanyl nearly two weeks after he was shot, but authorities have yet to say if police were trying to arrest him on that charge. During a Friday court appearance, Eisenberg argued that the narcotics charge filed against his client be dropped due to a lack of definitive evidence against Wilson. The request was ultimately denied by the judge.

