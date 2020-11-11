Authorities believe Devil’s Lake homicide victim likely attacked by stranger

BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek tips regarding the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man at Devil’s Lake State Park last month.

Authorities believe John Craig Schmutzer, 24, of Wauwatosa was attacked by a stranger on Oct. 14. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

His body was found along the Grottos Trail on the south side of the park near the east bluff.

Friends and family describe Schmutzer as an intelligent and thoughtful person who had a “zest for life.”

He was a 2014 graduate of UW-Madison and was currently working in the financial field in the Milwaukee area.

He’s being remembered as someone who loved good wine, tennis and Christmastime.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has received dozens of tips regarding this homicide investigation.

Anywhere between 8 and 10 detectives are working on his case daily.

“This is our highest priority case,” said Lt. Chris Zunker of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office told News 3 Now shortly after Schmutzer’s body was found.

“Any information that anyone in the public has that they think is relevant or may be relevant to this case,” Zunker said. Tips can be sent to the Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.