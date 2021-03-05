Sun Prairie assisted living facility residents allowed to return after gas leak evacuation

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Jaymes Langrehr

Photo by Lance Heidt

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Residents of a Sun Prairie assisted living facility are being allowed to return after having to evacuate due to elevated gas levels Friday afternoon.

A total of 17 people were evacuated from Faith Living Center on Clarmar Drive after the Sun Prairie Fire Department detected a low explosive level of gas in the building.

Fire Chief Christopher Garrison says WE Energies was able to turn off the gas and Sun Prairie Electric shut off power to the building. Residents and staff were displaced for a couple hours until the gas levels dissipated and returned to safe levels. Crews are still working to find out exactly where the gas leak came from, but WE Energies told the fire department the leak had been resolved.

Traffic was shut down on Clarmar Drive and Main Street while crews were on scene, but reopened at about 4 p.m.

