Authorities ask public for information on fire-bombing incident, law group tells people not to help

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Authorities are still looking for new information that could lead to the identification of individuals in connection to a fire-bombing incident at a Downtown Madison building in June.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it’s offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

Freedom Fighters Legal Support called ATF’s investigation an “intimidation tactic, and advises people not to talk to the authorities, according to a Facebook post. The group also said it supports “nobody talks, everybody walks.”



News 3 Now requested an interview with Freedom Fighters Legal Support to talk about their statement, but they declined.

An ATF spokesperson said their office has received an “overwhelming” amount of information on this investigation. Their team is still working to follow leads and identify people in connection to this case.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments