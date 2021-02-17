Authorities ask for help locating missing Pardeeville man last seen in early December

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help with locating a man who was last seen in early December.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department sent out a missing person alert for 40-year-old Neal Agnew on Wednesday. According to the alert, Agnew left his Pardeeville, Wisconsin residence on Dec. 1, 2020. Authorities said his last known location was Madison.

Agnew reportedly left his residence without his wallet, cell phone or a means of transportation. He is known to frequent the Madison area.

Officials described Agnew as a white man with hazel eyes and short brown hair. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Ben Oetzman with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166 ext 3316.

