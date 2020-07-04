Auriel J. McNutt

MADISON, Wis. — It would be wrong to say that Auriel (Nunu) lost her battle to addiction because she never stopped fighting.

No matter how hard life came at her, she was always determined to get and stay clean for her children. When anyone else would have broken, Nunu stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Nunu. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight. We will continue her fight by helping others that struggle through her story.

Auriel was known as Nunu by her family and REL by her friends. She was born April 07, 1993 to James Lee McNutt and Lora I. Hudson. She was also blessed with Margie and Moose her foster parents. They took care of her and her sister when we were unable too.

Auriel was an artist that loved to draw and paint people and things she loved. Her would draw their beauty as she seen them. She had two children that she loves with all her heart and they will miss the best mother they could have ever had. Her drawings will keep them.

Auriel is survived by her son, Isaiah (3 yrs) and her daughter, Athia (3 months). She is also survived by her grandmother, Carol Rorer; brothers, Joshua Grier and Sabatian; her sisters, Laqisha McNutt, Precious Green, Simone Ziffero and Serenity Smith; and her cousins, Chris Storey, Michael Budish, Frederick Joshua, Britany Hudson, Carolyn Joshua, Zachariah Delos Monteros; and a host of nieces, nephews, more cousins and longtime friends.

Auriel was preceded in death by Ryan Severson (her sons’ father); James Hudson (grandfather); Richard Storey (uncle); Matt York (best friend); and many others.