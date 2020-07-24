August Stroede

On July 20th, 2020, a brave, strong, loving heart stopped beating when August Stroede joined his “sweet Lorraine” for their first waltz together in Heaven.

August (Gus) was born on January 27th, 1925 in the Town of Dell Prairie to John & Myrtle (Schultz) Stroede. He attended the one room school at Davis Corners until high school in Wisconsin Dells. During his teen years he spent time working for a local farmer and enjoying music at Bonus Store (across from Davis Corners Methodist church) and dancing at the hall. At the age of 19, Gus enlisted in the US Army and became part of the 5th Armored Division, 81st Tank Battalion, Company B. As story has it, PFC Stroede was flown in a cargo plane (where his seat was bolted to the middle of the plane’s floor) to Germany to chase the German’s across Europe. He served in Ardennes Forest region, Rhineland and Central Europe. Gus was chosen (because he was a farm boy) to drive the first Sherman M4 tank across the “pontoon bridges” the American’s had to build after the German’s blew up the bridges behind them. Gus served his country with bravery and even after his honorable discharge at the end of WWII, he continued to serve as a member of VFW Post 9387 marching in Memorial Day Parades until his 85th year when it became too difficult for him. He was always grateful for the opportunity to serve his country and see parts of the world he never would have otherwise seen.

Upon returning from WWII, Gus settled into his life in Dell Prairie until a beautiful brunette caught his eye! Lorraine Frederiksen tells the story that he chased her all around the Dells until he finally “caught her!” They married on December 26th, 1946 and settled into his grandparents property for the next 70 years. Here they raised two sons and three daughters. He tried his hand at farming and worked as a carpenter for a time at Dells Lumber. He then co-founded Stroede Bros. Construction with his brother John. He learned the art of building field stone fireplaces with dozens of them to be found around the Wisconsin Dells area. Gus was a member of the Pete’s Country Store baseball team as part of the Adams-Marquette Baseball League. Gus also enjoyed deer hunting, duck hunting, fishing and golf. In their younger days, Gus and Lorraine enjoyed dancing ….frequenting the Dellwood Pavilion often. It was here that his kindness & gentlemanly manner towards other ladies were frequently cause for getting “pursed” by his wife!!! Gus was active in VFW Post 9387 in Wisconsin Dells and Oxford Lions Club – always ready, willing and able to sell you a raffle ticket! He was a faithful member of David Corners United Methodist Church where he and his brother Ernest helped remodel the old church building and build a large addition onto it.

August Stroede was born a country boy and died a country gentleman. The kindest, most patient man to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends & neighbors. He always was happy and had a kind word or a funny story to tell whoever he was with.

August is survived by his children: Gary (Gloria) Stroede, Barbara Ennis, Jeffrey (Sharon) Stroede, Christie Kleifgen-Fearing (Dan Fearing) and Lisa (Christian) Fearing….nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, his brother Ernest & sister-in-law Emily Stroede and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine, grandson Kellen, his parents, sisters Betty & Helen and brothers John & Richard.

The family would like to thank the nurses & staff of Agrace, our Gary Picha and most importantly Gus’ care taker Bonnie Stratton, who cared for him and helped heal a cracked heart after our mom’s death and was a loving, steadying influence during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 9387 of Wisconsin Dells, Oxford Lions Club or Agrace.

We love you Dad and your passing has left a huge hole in our hearts. But God blessed us with those special hours spent with you after the stroke and the special stories of your life were a comfort to us. “Goodnight Irene…..I’ll see you in my dreams.”

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, July 24, 2020 with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating at the Davis Corners Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post and the V.F.W. Post.