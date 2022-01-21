Audrey W. Christie

Dodgeville – Audrey W. Christie, age 84, of Dodgeville, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Northern California on July 15, 1937. She was a 1959 graduate of Northwestern University with a degree in fine arts. She juggled a successful career as an Art Director, freelance designer and greeting card illustrator while raising a family.

In 1992, she decided to relocate to the country and landed in an antique farmhouse in Dodgeville. Once settled, she rediscovered her passion for larger scale art and began doing fun, colorful woodcut prints, many which documented her daily life on the farm. She grew this into a successful business and pursued it until her final days.

Audrey is survived by her two sons John and Van and their wives, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

