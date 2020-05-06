Audrey Virginia (Phillipson) Erickson

Audrey Virginia Erickson, age 91 of Mount Horeb (a resident of Girlie’s Manor), formerly of Daleyville, died on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at Girlie’s Manor in Mount Horeb.

She was born on March 14, 1929 in rural Blanchardville on the family farm to Orvin & Nora (Hardyman) Phillipson. She grew up on the family farm and attended the Farmer’s rural school. She was confirmed at the Yellowstone Lutheran Church. She graduated from the Blanchardville High School in 1947. She worked in Madison for an insurance company right out of high school. She married her high school sweetheart, Duane Erickson on September 23, 1950 in Tuscon, Arizona, just before Duane served in the US Army. When Duane returned from service Audrey and he took over the Daleyville Store, where they sold farm and home supplies to the rural farmers and residents. Later they became well known for selling and repairing TV’s and Stereos in their store. they ran the business until retirement in 1988. Audrey was a member of the York Memorial Lutheran Church and Women of the ELCA. Duane and Audrey loved traveling together and enjoyed horseracing, owning several racehorses over the years, and going to races in Arlington Heights, Illinois and New Orleans, Louisiana. She was very proud of her flower gardens, and loved working in the yard and flower beds. She loved her family and having the grandchildren and great-grandchildren around.

Audrey is survived by her two children, Bill Erickson of Daleyville, and Jane Erickson of Barneveld; a sister-in-law, Betty Erickson of New Glarus; three grandchildren, Lia (Scott) Leahy and Luke (Errin) Hiltbrand, all of Barneveld and Adam Erickson of Mount Horeb; and six great-grandchildren, Morgan and Ryan Gust, Jackson and Bennett Hiltbrand, and Kayleigh and Nikki Leahy; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Duane who died on November 30, 2008; and three brothers, Paul, Phillip, and Bud.

Due to the Corona crisis, funeral and burial services will be private. Burial will be in the York Memorial Cemetery.

Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family.

