Audrey Rupnow

Audrey Jean Rupnow, 86, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at Randolph Health Services.

Audrey was born the daughter of Jess and Bertha (Kowald) Froehlich on February 21, 1934, in Friesland, WI. Audrey was a 1951 graduate from Randolph High School. On March 27, 1953, she was united in marriage with William Howard Rupnow at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friesland, WI by Reverend Krueger.

Audrey lived and farmed with her husband the majority of her life on a dairy farm south of Randolph. She was a true partner on the farm doing chores, milking cows and assisting with field work. In 1979, they moved off the farm and lived on Beaver Dam Lake. She then worked for the pure enjoyment of it for many years at Jung Seed Company in Randolph until she retired in 2011.

Audrey was very involved and supported the RCF FFA Chapter. She was pivotal in making pancake batter and serving pancakes for the annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast at Randolph High School for over 30 years. She loved the Dodge County Fair and everything involved with it from helping the kids show cattle to being a regular in the grandstand for all the country music shows. Bowling was one of her favorite past times where she enjoyed both womens and couples leagues. She was an avid Brewer fan watching or listening to all the games with her favorite player Ryan Braun. She was extremely talented and thoroughly enjoyed crafting and participated in many shows as a side business. She was also an excellent baker and always had treats and birthday cakes for all her grandkids.

Her greatest and most noted quality was her unconditional love of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was absolutely nothing that she wouldn’t do for them and the feeling was mutual. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play in various sporting events and never missed a game.

Audrey is survived by her children Sandra Rupnow (Dan Lux) of Madison, WI; David (Debra) Rupnow of Omro, WI; and Kris (Gene) Biel of Randolph, WI. Proud grandmother of Heather (Jarrod) Roll, Jeffrey Rupnow, Pamela (Adam) VerKuilen, Michelle (Mark) Dreger, Michael (Kimberly) Biel, and Steven (Hannah) Biel, and step-grandmother of Amanda (Jason) Freeman, Kristen Hammes, and Rich (Jessica) Eckstein. Proud great-grandmother of Jedidiah, Stella, Asher, Benjamin Roll; Natalie Rupnow; Tessa, Connor, Liam VerKuilen; Madison, Mason, Marissa Dreger; Bristol, Bennett, Brady Biel; Evelyn Biel; and step-great-grandmother of Evan, Nicole (Nick) Kerzner, Riley Ross; Bella Freeman; Kyle Gates; Brianna (Blake) Butler; Cody, Cassidy Eckstein.

Audrey is survived by two brothers Norman (Emily) Froehlich, Don Froehlich and sister Marion Jacobson; and is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Audrey is preceded in death by her husband William in 2010, daughter Deborah Jean in 1960, her parents Jess and Bertha Froehlich, her in-laws William and Julia Rupnow, brothers in-law Darryll (Jake) Jacobson and Eugene Rupnow, sisters in-law Adeline (Jones) Thompson, Marcella McElroy, Lois Froehlich and Shirley Rupnow.

Private Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Frieden’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frieden’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Randolph, WI, and the RCF FFA Chapter.

A special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Randolph Health Services for their compassion, love and care in her final days.