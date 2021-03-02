Audrey D. Erickson

Audrey D. Erickson, age 88 of Verona, WI passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI.

She was born December 28, 1932 in Fillmore County, MN the daughter of James and Esther (Krogstad) Overland. Audrey grew up in Minnesota where she went to high school and went on to graduate from nursing school in Winona, MN. Her caring nature, patience and desire to help others lead her into a career in nursing. She worked at the Fourwinds Manor in Verona Wisconsin where she cared for the residents. She married the love of her life, Edmund K. Erickson in Winona. Together they lived in various places throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona and Florida.

Audrey is survived by her children: Catherine (Michael) Mulligan, Joe Schneider, Linda (Timothy) Sweeney, Ric (Suzanne) Erickson, and Susan Erickson; her grandchildren: Erin Barrera, Adam Schneider, Christopher Sweeney, Kelsey Sweeney, Eric Schneider, Steffan, Erickson, Alec Erickson, Olivia Erickson, and Forrest Sernel; her great-grandchildren: Mathew Barrera, Katelyn Barrera, Brielle Schneider, Naya Schneider, and Evan Schneider; and her brother: Ordell Mindrum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Edmund; two brothers: Jardienne Overland and Gordon Overland; two sisters: Olive Mindrum and Dagne Mindrum; and a daughter-in-law: Linda Schneider.

Audrey cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and the time she got to spend with them. She was extremely creative. In her free time, she had many projects going – sewing, knitting, cooking, cross stitching, and upholstering furniture. She was an incredible crafts person and homemaker. Everyone felt the warmth and the true connection being in Audrey‘s presence. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Audrey’s name.

