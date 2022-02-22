ATV falls through ice on Lake Mendota, rider unhurt, fire department says

by Logan Reigstad

A view of frozen Lake Mendota on Janaury 7, 2022. The lake officialy froze over earlier in the morning, according to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — First responders rescued a man whose four-wheeler fell through the ice on Lake Mendota early Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department said.

In a news release, the city’s fire department said the ATV rider called 911 around 12:30 p.m. to report he had broken through the ice and all four wheels of the vehicle were underwater. The Lake Rescue Team went out with an air boat and found the man between Picnic Point and Bishops Bay.

He was not hurt.

The fire department said the ATV had proper flotation devices installed at the time of the incident. The owner will make arrangements to remove the four-wheeler from the lake.

