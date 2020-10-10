Iowa County ATV accident leaves one person injured, police say

Abby Schinderle

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — An ATV accident that occurred on Friday left one person injured, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident occurred on Ridgevue Road in the town of Ridgeway at around 1:29 p.m.

The Ridgeway Fire Department, Ridgeway First Responders, Barneveld EMS and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the accident.

One patient was transported to UW-Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time, nor is the cause of the accident.

