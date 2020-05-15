Attorneys: Wisconsin counties’ stay-at-home orders on shaky legal ground; 2 counties rescind orders

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Local health officials are rescinding their stay-at-home orders as attorneys warn the mandates may be on shaky legal ground in the wake of a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision invalidating a statewide mandate.

About a dozen Wisconsin counties, including Dane County, have implemented their own stay-at-home orders since the high court on Wednesday struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ order outlawing nonessential travel and closing nonessential businesses.

The court ruled 4-3 that the order went too far.

The Wisconsin Counties Association warned on its website that local stay-at-home orders could be challenged on the same grounds. Brown and Manitowoc counties rescinded their orders Friday afternoon.

