Attorney General Kaul: Wisconsin part of $39.5 million multi-state settlement following 2014 data breach

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will receive just under $142,000 as part of a multi-state $39.5 million settlement with Anthem following a 2014 data breach that compromised the personal information of 78.8 million Americans.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the settlement Wednesday morning. Wisconsin and 42 other states will receive compensation as part of the settlement.

Anthem has also agreed to a series of data security and good governance provisions.

In February of 2015, the company announced that cyber attackers infiltrated the company’s systems a year prior. The attackers gained access to names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, healthcare identification numbers, home address, phone numbers, email address and employment information for 78.8 million Americans.

“Data breaches can cause long-term harm to consumers. Corporations that collect people’s personal information must carefully safeguard it,” Kaul said.

According to a news release, 1,744,732 million Wisconsinites were affected by the data breach.

Anthem had previously entered into a class action settlement that established a $115 million settlement fund to pay for credit monitoring, cash payments of up to $50 and reimbursement for out-of-pocket losses for those affected by the breach.

