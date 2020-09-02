Attorney General Kaul on Trump’s visit to Kenosha: ‘Having the president come brought more tension to the situation’

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday brought more tension to the city in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“The situation on the ground in Kenosha had been improving significantly over the past several days and having the president come brought more tension to the situation,” Kaul said. ” We also unfortunately didn’t hear any condemnation of vigilante violence, and as the clip you played earlier indicated, there was nothing from the president about how we can work together to address systemic racism.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is part of the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.@WisDOJ joins us to discuss more on the investigation and President Trump’s recent visit to the city. pic.twitter.com/2sJzouGh2e — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 2, 2020

Trump said his trip was all about thanking law enforcement.

A previous release from Kaul and the DOJ said that before Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, police originally responded to the area after a woman reported that her boyfriend was there when he was not supposed to be on the premises, but officials at the time didn’t say if Blake was the boyfriend in that situation.

On Wednesday, Kaul told CBS This Morning that he couldn’t answer a question to confirm or deny if Blake is the man in the scenario that brought police.

“We’re not commenting on that detail at this time,” Kaul said. “It’s important as we proceed with this investigation that we not prejudge any fact so that we collect the entirety of the evidence in this case presented to a prosecutor who will make an independent prosecutorial decision. And if a charge is brought, that the jury makes key findings of fact in this case.”

Blake’s attorney Ben Crump has said Blake was shot after he tried to break up an argument between two women.

