Attorney for Breonna Taylor family calls for release of grand jury transcripts

CNN by CNN

An attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family Friday again called on Kentucky’s attorney general to release the transcript of the grand jury proceedings in her death.

Attorney Benjamin Crump spoke in Louisville with Taylor’s family at a news conference. Her family is making its first public comments since Wednesday’s announcement that no police officer would be charged directly with her killing.

“Breonna Taylor’s entire family is heartbroken … and confused and bewildered, just like all of us, as to what did Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron present to the grand jury,” Crump said at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park.

“Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor’s behalf, or did he make a unilateral decision to put his thumb on the scales of justice to help try to exonerate and justify (the killing) by these police officers?” Crump said.

“Release the transcript!” Crump said repeatedly, leading a crowd in a chant.

Earlier, Crump said Friday he is counting on a different, federal investigation for justice.

“We hope the FBI investigation finally gets justice for Bre and her family,” Crump tweeted.

Protests erupted in Louisville and across the country after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that a grand jury did not charge three officers directly with Taylor’s death, more than six months after police shot her in her home while executing a search warrant.

The grand jury indicted one officer on first-degree wanton endangerment charges, accusing him of blindly firing shots that penetrated the walls of a neighbor’s apartment.

The FBI has said it is investigating Taylor’s death.

Crump has called for Cameron to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.