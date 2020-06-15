Attorney: Evers’ staff member may have committed felony

MADISON, Wis. — The chief attorney for the Legislature’s Reference Bureau says if the person on Gov. Tony Evers staff who recorded a telephone meeting between the governor and Republican legislative leaders did so without anyone’s approval, they could be guilty of a felony.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos were on the May 14 call with Evers, his chief of staff and his legal counsel.

Another Evers staff member who was listening to the call recorded it without Evers or the Republicans knowing.

Fitzgerald on Monday released a memo from Reference Bureau Chief Rick Champagne explaining the potential crime.

