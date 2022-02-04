Attic fire displaces rural Portage family

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Portage Fire Department.

PORTAGE, Wis. — An attic fire Thursday night displaced a rural Portage family, the city’s fire department said Friday.

In a news release, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. on Highway 78 southwest of the city. A resident reported smelling smoke and seeing sparks coming from a ceiling fan and noted part of the house was without power.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from an attic vent. They removed part of the ceiling of an upstairs bedroom to battle the flames and contained the fire to the attic.

The American Red Cross is helping the family, Haase said. No injuries were reported due to the fire, which was caused by the electrical overheating of combustibles.

