Attic Angel employee tests positive for COVID-19; staff member was exposed to virus during time off from work

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Attic Angel Community announced Tuesday an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the Middleton senior living facility said the staff member contracted the virus while they had time off from work. The employee was not inside the facility in the last 14 days or any time since being exposed.

“We are taking every precaution throughout the building to prevent the virus from entering our facility and spreading,” said Attic Angel President and CEO Mary Ann Drescher. “We are continuing to provide the best possible care to all residents, while working from a well-established plan of action that we implemented well before the pandemic hit Wisconsin.”

The release said no other staff members or Attic Angel residents have tested positive.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments