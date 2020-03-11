Attendance for several sporting events affected due to coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — Several sporting events will have limited attendance due to the coronavirus, or in the case of this year’s March Madness and other NCAA tournament games, no fans at all.

Prior to the statement from the NCAA panel, the Ivy League announced the cancellation of all spring athletic practices and events.

Coronavirus concerns have also affected attendance for a growing number of NBA and MLB teams.

The Warriors become the first pro sports team to make the jump to no fans at home games. Next in line? The @SanJoseSharks, likely. Reminder… the NCAA tournament starts next week. https://t.co/qCKVS8rWlC — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 11, 2020

