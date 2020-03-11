Attendance for several sporting events affected due to coronavirus
MADISON, Wis. — Several sporting events will have limited attendance due to the coronavirus, or in the case of this year’s March Madness and other NCAA tournament games, no fans at all.
It’s official. 2020 March Madness will have no fans in attendance. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 https://t.co/u2SJYMpUl8
— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 11, 2020
Prior to the statement from the NCAA panel, the Ivy League announced the cancellation of all spring athletic practices and events.
Coronavirus concerns have also affected attendance for a growing number of NBA and MLB teams.
The Warriors become the first pro sports team to make the jump to no fans at home games.
Next in line? The @SanJoseSharks, likely.
Reminder… the NCAA tournament starts next week. https://t.co/qCKVS8rWlC
— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 11, 2020
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.