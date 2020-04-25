Atsuko S. Kusuda

MADISON, Wis.- Atsuko S. Kusuda, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure, with her loving family at her side, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born an American citizen on Dec. 21, 1922, in Lindsay, Calif.

During World War II, Atsuko and her family were uprooted from their farm in Lindsay, Calif. and taken to a Relocation Center in Jerome, Ark. because they were Americans of Japanese descent. This injustice did not result in bitterness or desperation, rather she found a way to pay forward the kindness that some had shown her while she was a student at the University of Missouri. That was her nature: strong, resilient, kind and gentle.

Atsuko received her Masters of Library Science degree from UW-Madison and became a librarian for Glendale Elementary and was the head librarian at Madison East High School. In retirement, one of her favorite volunteer activities was to help very young students learning to read. She encouraged them to discover the enjoyment that she had found in recreational book reading.

One of Atsuko’s favorite prayers was the “Irish Blessing” and she lived her life metaphorically keeping the wind at her family’s back and the rain gently falling on their fields. She held her family close, especially her five grandchildren who brought her so much joy.

Atsuko stayed physically active with Tai Chi, Balancing Act and an in-home Tuesday exercise session. After her husband of 65 years passed, she was able to live independently at home and enjoyed going to Manhattan Hair, the Pinney Branch Library and her church, Lake Edge United Church of Christ.

Atsuko was preceded in death by her parents; four of her seven siblings; and her beloved husband, Paul. She is survived by her three children, Misao (Dave) Michelfelder, Amy (Vance) Roh and James (Patricia) Kusuda; five grandchildren, Tony and Tyson Roh, Jenny and Ryan Michelfelder and Stephanie Kusuda; and her great-granddaughter, Mya Roh.

