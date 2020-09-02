ATF searching for 7 ‘persons of interest’ in connection to Kenosha arson investigations

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, alongside other law enforcement agencies, is searching for seven ‘persons of interest’ in connection with multiple fires set during the civil unrest in Kenosha.

Videos and photos shared by the ATF on Wednesday show several individuals who officials believe played a roll in setting fire to buildings and vehicles throughout Kenosha. In total, 20 buildings and seven vehicles were set on fire during the unrest.

“With remarkable speed, the ATF’s National Response Team has already processed the fire scenes and isolated images of individuals who may have important information,” United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger said. “Now we need the public’s help in reviewing these images. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, with the ATF and our state and local partners, will continue working to hold accountable anyone responsible for the arsons that devastated Kenosha.”

Officials are searching for the man pictured above in relation to an arson at B&L Furniture on 60th Street the night of Aug. 24.

Law enforcement are searching man pictured in the video above who appears to set a garbage truck on fire on Aug. 23.

The woman pictured above is believed to be connected to an arson at TCF Bank in the 1800 block of 63rd street that happened the night of Aug. 24.

Officials are searching for the woman pictured above in connection to an arson at H&R Block on 22nd Avenue that happened Aug. 24.

The woman pictured above is believed to be connected to multiple arsons in Kenosha that happened on Aug. 24.

Officials are searching for the man shown in the video above in connection to an arson at Car Source on Sheridan Road the night of Aug. 24.

Law enforcement are also searching for the man shown above in connection to an arson at the Kenosha Probation and Parole Building that happened the night of Aug. 24.

“We are asking the community to look at these images and videos and provide information to help solve these arsons,” Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said. “Engaging the community is imperative to not only solving these arsons, it will help the community heal and build trust among all Kenosha stakeholders.”

ATF is also investigating arsons that happened at Mangia’s Italian Restaurant, Kenosha Public Library, Mattress Shop, Affordable Auto, County Credit Union, Charlie’s 10th Hole, Boost Mobile, Car Source, Something Different, DeBerge’s Framing & Gallery, Citgo Gas Station, Treasure’s Within, Dinosaur Discovery Museum and Lend Nation.

Anyone with information about the identities of the people pictured are asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203, Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333, or 1-888-ATF-FIRE. Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov.