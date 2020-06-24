ATF offers $5,000 reward for information on man who threw fire-bomb at CCB

Madison police released this image Wednesday and asked the public's help identifying the individual pictured. Via MPD

MADISON, Wis. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information on the man believed to be responsible for throwing a fire-bomb at a government building in downtown Madison early Wednesday morning.

According to the incident report, someone threw an incendiary device into the City-Council Building on 211 South Carrol St. shortly before 1 a.m. The building houses the 911 communications office, Madison Police Department and other government services.

Officials are looking for any information that could lead to identifying, apprehending or convicting the man.

“We are looking to the public to help us identify this individual,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “This is a serious crime that put a number of lives at risk. Acts like this will not be tolerated.”

Protesters took to downtown Madison on Tuesday night after 28-year-old Devonere Johnson was arrested while using a megaphone outside Cooper’s Tavern earlier that day. Footage from Madison police showed that officers attempted to arrest Johnson, but a struggle broke out.

Officials said information on the man can be sent anonymously, but contact information is required if a reward is sought. Those with information on the person’s identity or whereabouts are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

ATF is working with the United State Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin as well as the Madison police and fire departments.

