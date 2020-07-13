ATF offers $10K reward for info in case of suspect accused of killing sister, brother-in-law, setting home on fire

SUMNER, Wis. — Authorities are offering a reward for information in connection with a double homicide and arson investigation in Jefferson County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a news release that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson, of Fort Atkinson, the suspect in the shooting death of his sister and his brother-in-law at his deceased parent’s house in Sumner on June 16.

Nedra J. Lemke, 57, and her husband, 59-year-old James H. Lemke, were found shot to death outside the home.

The ATF also released a new image of Anderson on Monday along with the announcement about the reward.

Anderson is also wanted on an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting at a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his sister’s emergency call, and for setting his deceased parents’ house on fire, officials said. Investigators were unable to locate Anderson after the incident.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7311.

Officials said information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, tipsters would need to include contact information.

ATF is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal Service.