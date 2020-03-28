ATA Martial Arts launches virtual classes, personal lessons

MADISON, Wis. — ATA Martial Arts announced that it will provide online martial art classes for customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the company will use Zoom meetings to provide martial arts classes with qualified instructors who are able to watch the students train and provide real time feedback to them.

ATA Martial Arts will also provide pre-recorded fitness training and live private one-on-one training sessions to help keep families active and connected.

