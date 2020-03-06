At-risk communities prepare for potential coronavirus outbreak

MADISON, Wis.– As the immediate risk of contracting coronavirus in Wisconsin remains low, certain groups that could get hit harder are preparing for the worst.

UW Health Chief Quality Officer Jeffery Pothof said those who are older or have underlying conditions are among those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We know that as you get older, your risk of having coronavirus or having more severe coronavirus increases,” Pothof said.

Mortality rates are broken down between age groups with 50 to 60-year-olds ranging between 1% to 3%, 60 to 70-year-olds at 3.6%, 70 to 80-year-olds at 8% and those over the age of 80 at 15%, according to Pothof.

Pothof said as more information is gathered, these percentages will change.

“The difficulty with mortality numbers is that usually when an epidemic starts, mortality rates are actually projected as higher than what they really are and the reason for that is it’s a lot easier to identify sick people than it is to identify folks who are not sick,” Pothof said.

Five Star Senior Living Regional Director of Operations Bobbi Richardson said Coventry Village staff in Madison participated in a webinar about the coronavirus on Wednesday.

“We want to keep them informed and make sure they understand how it spreads, how we watch for signs and symptoms and how to answer questions that families may bring up to them,” Richardson said.

Attic Angel Communities in Middleton said their first priority is the health and safety of their residents, staff and volunteers.

“In addition to adhering to best practices and infection-prevention protocol, we have developed a task force to review possible scenarios that may arise if an outbreak occurs, considering how we will prioritize tasks and cross-train employees to cover essential roles,” Attic Angel Community Chief Operations Officer Derek Buckley said in a statement. “We remain vigilant but not panicked.”

Brookdale Senior Living has multiple locations in Dane County and said their locations already takes extra precaution for other viruses, including influenza.

“Right now, our main focus is prevention. We are acting with an abundance of caution, reinforcing out policies and procedures for contagious illnesses such as influenza with staff,” Brookdale Senior Living Public Relations Project Manager Heather Hunter said.

All of these communities said they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization guidelines and are preparing for possible scenarios where the virus spreads to Wisconsin.

Pothof said studies from China show that those who have underlying conditions are also more at risk. There was not enough data to show statistics for pregnant women.

“I don’t think anyone needs to panic and we are taking all of the necessary steps to prepare for any scenario, whether its a small number of patients, a medium number of patients or a full blown pandemic,” Pothof said.

UW Health received approximately 100 phone calls to a hotline about coronavirus since it first began on Wednesday.

