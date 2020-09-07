At least seven Brodhead High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, county officials say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. — At least seven Brodhead High School students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Green County Public Health Department news release, a group of students gathered the weekend before school started. Last Friday, at least one high school student had tested positive for the virus, leading the district to complete contact tracing. The district then sent about 25 students home who were considered to be close contacts.

The release said the district was also able to identify several students who had been in attendance at the gathering and sent them home as well.

Due to the positive tests, the Brodhead School District has decided to move the high school to full virtual learning for two weeks, from Sept. 8 to 18.

Officials said the high school will be cleaned on Tuesday and Wednesday and no students should report to the building.

Next steps will be discussed at their board meeting on Wednesday.

