At least 81 dead from COVID-19, more than 2,498 cases confirmed

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 2,498, and at least 81 people have died from the disease.

Dane County has confirmed 287 cases of the coronavirus. Nine people have died from the disease in Dane county. Milwaukee County has more cases than any other county in Wisconsin with 1,304 confirmed cases.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 26,574 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Of the patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 668 of them, or about 27%, have been hospitalized.

