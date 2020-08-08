At least 6 cars stolen by burglars on city’s east side, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after several cars were stolen from the east side Friday morning.

According to an incident report, residents of a home in the 1200 block of Glacier Hill Drive awoke to to find car keys and wallets missing from the kitchen around 9:30 a.m.

Police said a 2018 Hyundia Tucson and a 2015 Kia Sportage had been taken from the garage.

The report said debit cards were also stolen during the break-in and were later used at a several locations.

Officials said burglars also got into a home in the 5100 block of Esker Drive, where electronics were taken as well as a 2005 Hyundia Azera from the garage.

In the 5400 block of Katie Lane, a family member told police they heard muffled sounds in the kitchen around 3:40 a.m. and a garage door, which had been closed, was found open. It was not clear what was missing, police said.

A 2003 Hyundai Elantra and a 2016 Honda Acord, as well as numerous items, were also taken from a home on Merrick Court, according to the report.

A homeowner on Park Meadow Drive also told police his 2015 Chevy Malibu was taken from his garage. His wife’s purse was missing from the kitchen, too.

