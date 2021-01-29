Deputies arrest at least 1 person after chase hits 110 miles per hour

The Dane County Sheriff's Office has arrested at least one person after an early-morning chase on Friday.

Dane County Dispatch said it started just before 3:30 a.m. as a traffic stop on Highway N near I-90. Madison Police said several people were in the car at the time, and had been driving the wrong way. Officials said the driver sped away and reached speeds up to 110 miles per hour. Officials deployed spikes to try and stop the vehicle.

The chase ended on the Beltline at Monona Drive. No injuries have been reported.

CORRECTION: An earlier copy of this article said Madison Police made the arrest. The call was under the Dane County Sheriff’s office, and Madison Police assisted.

