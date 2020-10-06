At least 1 injured in vehicle crash on Highway 104, all lanes temporarily closed

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ALBANY, Wis. — At least one person is injured following a vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Green County that has closed all lanes of traffic near Highway 59, according to Rock County Dispatch.

Officials said the call came in around 4:25 p.m.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic alert, all lanes of the roadway are blocked in both directions. The closure is expected to last more than two hours.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.