Madison mayor, acting police chief, hold news conference

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, acting police Chief Vic Wahl, Pubic Health Madison & Dane County Environmental Health Services Supervisor Bonnie Koenig and City Vending Coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst plan to hold a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m.

According to the mayor’s office, they’ll provide updates on recent and ongoing city events and programs and take questions from reporters.

