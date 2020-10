AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial at UW

Drugmaker AstraZeneca will resume the trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in the United States, including at UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

