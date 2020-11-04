Associated Press declares Joe Biden as winner in Wisconsin

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — The Associated Press has declared Joseph R. Biden the winner of the presidential race in Wisconsin.

Biden and President Donald Trump were in a tight race in Wisconsin, one of the same Midwestern battleground states that decided the election four years ago.

At one point early Wednesday morning, less than three-tenths of a percentage point separated the candidates. That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount.

More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person and poll workers around the state had to count a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden was previously the vice president to President Barack Obama during both of his administrations from 2008-2016.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.