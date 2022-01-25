Assembly to vote on bill barring vaccination discrimination

by Associated Press

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would prohibit government entities from creating COVID-19 vaccination passports.

The bill’s main Assembly sponsors, Reps. Rob Stafsholt and Scott Krug, say they developed the legislation because they’re worried the Biden administration may mandate such passports. They say the bill would prevent government outreach.

The Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards as well as the Wisconsin Public Health Association have registered against the bill.

The Assembly is set to vote on the measure Tuesday afternoon or evening. Approval would send the bill to the Senate, although Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto it if it reaches his desk.

