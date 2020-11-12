Assembly Speaker wants ‘real evidence’ of fraud for investigation, election leaders say there is none

Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, wants to make sure of something elections leaders are already promising: there were no major issues with counting ballots.

“I would rather guarantee that everyone at the end of the day has certainty that the election was conducted fairly because we do a thorough investigation as opposed to trusting a bunch of bureaucrats in Madison saying, look we did it just fine,” Vos told reporters Tuesday.

Despite Vos’ concerns, clerks across the state have affirmed they conducted the election lawfully, and they have a paper trail to prove it. After triple checking at the municipal level, county clerks are now doing the same. The results are largely unchanged, with a net gain of 157 votes for President-elect Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.

Vos said he wants “real evidence” for the investigation.

“We’re not going to do some kind of a hunt based on what happened in other states or those kind of things, we have to see real evidence in Wisconsin,” he said. “So if there is real evidence I want it to come forward and be able to be investigated. If there’s not it just validates the process and people should be fully supportive of that.”

He said he’s looking at having a joint committee – one with members of the assembly and senate – to do that.

To experts in elections, the results are already being validated now as part of the standard process.

The elections commission has said, and continues to say, the election was conducted lawfully, and there is “no credible information to cast doubt on the unofficial results.”

“When issues are reported to our office, we take them very seriously,” said Meagan Wolfe, the administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in a statement. “We look into each allegation and request evidence from parties involved. At this time, no evidence has been provided that supports allegations of systemic or widespread election issues.”

