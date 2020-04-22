Assembly majority leader pushes for regional approach to reopening Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The head of the Department of Health Services has less than a week now to respond to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, questioning her authority to extend the state’s Safer at Home order.

In the filing, the state Legislature said it should be part of the conversation on how to reopen the state.

“That’s really what we want to get across to people is, listen, we don’t have all the answers. We don’t believe the administration does either,” said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, in an interview Wednesday. “But that’s why it’s important to have more voices at the table than less, so we can learn from each other and come up with a plan that almost everybody can support.”

Steineke said Gov. Tony Evers should allow different regions of the state to open at different times, as parts of northern Wisconsin see only a fraction of the cases as the southern parts of the state, but are put under the same circumstances that lead to economic hardship.

Trump’s plan included the ability to open regions of the state while other parts remained restricted. Governor Evers’ plan is a one size fits all mistake for WI. Governor Evers’ plan is not Trump’s plan. https://t.co/1IZRMMrYNV — Jim Steineke (@jimsteineke) April 22, 2020

“If (businesses) are able to open their doors even a crack, it will help them get through this incredibly difficult time,” Steineke said. “Just because we may not be able to do it in one part of the state, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do it in other parts of the state to help those businesses and help those employees survive this tough time.”

Since the governor ordered DHS to close nonessential businesses, the Department of Workforce Development has dealt with an unprecedented number of calls and claims, leaving some seeking unemployment waiting weeks for their benefits.

In the extension to the Safer at Home order, the Department of Health Services relaxed some restrictions on nonessential businesses, and the Badger Bounce Back Plan brings on businesses in phases that coordinate with the state’s public health response.

Echoing a phrase used often by the governor, Steineke agreed the reopening should not be like “flipping a switch,” but he stressed the approach should not be the same for the whole state.

Evers did not rule out treating regions of the state differently in a call with reporters on Tuesday.

“If it’s possible we will do what we can to … do things in a way that helps them,” he said. “Clearly Wisconsin is not all the same, and we’ve readily admitted that all along.”

In order for other parts of the state to open, hospitals in those areas will have to be prepared for a potential surge, Evers said. That idea is outlined in the White House guidelines for states.

This isn’t a game. This isn’t funny. People die every day because of this virus — often times painful and lonely deaths — and the more we delay or play political games the more people die. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 21, 2020

