Assembly committee talks ‘Back to Business,’ economic recovery with business owners, leaders

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — The Assembly Committee on State Affairs met virtually and in person Thursday to discuss the state’s economic recovery and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s, or WMC, alternative to the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Business owners from different industries also joined lawmakers, talking about how the pandemic and the state’s closures of businesses deemed nonessential has affected them.

Troy Berg, the CEO of Dane Manufacturing, talked about decreased orders in April and how business is only looking worse in May and June.

“If you impact this business much longer than the end of May, we’re not going to be here for the 1,400 people impacted by the business,” Berg said.

Tim Metcalfe, the co-owner of Metcalfe’s Market, told legislators how his local grocery store chain has increased protections and pay for workers and sanitation efforts in stores.

Two of the businessmen, Berg and Mike Nikolai, the president of Waupaca Foundry, voiced support for an alternative to the Evers administration’s Badger Bounce Back plan in the WMC’s Back to Business plan, which analyzes the health risk for individual businesses versus the state as a whole.

Sec. Missy Hughes, the CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, said the administration’s approach is “in a moment of great tension and balance” as it passes the baton from public health to economic recovery like two teammates in relay race.

“Critical teamwork is required to ensure a smooth transition from one runner to the next,” Hughes said. “As public health passes the baton to economic recovery, WEDC is taking steps now to facilitate the smooth transition.”

In a filing in state Supreme Court Thursday, Republican leaders in the Legislature hinted formal legislation could be coming from the WMC Back to Business plan, pointing to this meeting when saying, “the Legislature is moving forward with legislation … though it suspects the Governor will veto any bill so long as (through his DHS Secretary) he can continue to run the State’s response to the virus singlehandedly and indefinitely.”

