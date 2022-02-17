Assembly bill would allow parents to opt children out of school mask mandates

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A new Republican bill authored by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would allow parents to opt their children out of a school district’s mask mandate.

Under Assembly Bill 995, schools would still be allowed to have mask mandates. The bill would also require schools to offer in-person classes regardless of COVID-19 spread in the community.

Lawmakers introduced the bill on Tuesday and referred it to the Assembly’s education committee. During a public hearing on the legislation Wednesday, Vos said it’s time to give parents more control over their children’s learning environment.

“At the end of the day, those parents who want their children to wear a mask should have the option to do so even if we disagree with that decision, and the parents who do not want their children to be masked up should have the right to do that even if we don’t agree with that decision,” Vos said. “This bill empowers parents to have a say in their children’s health, their education, and their treatment in school.”

The assembly speaker said there are currently no penalties districts that violate the bill would face but that he’s open to some more strict requirements.

“The intention was not to punish school districts; it was to make sure that they understand clearly what is expected by society,” he said, “and that’s that parents should have the preeminent role in educating their kids and making decisions on their behalf.”

He called the bill a chance to fix earlier “bad decisions” made during the pandemic, saying that while he gives officials the benefit of the doubt for their early responses to COVID-19, it’s clear virtual learning was not successful and that children are at less risk from the virus.

A similar bill recently passed in Virginia.

