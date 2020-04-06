Legislature adjourns special session to delay spring election, set to reopen session on Wednesday

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — On Monday the Wisconsin state Assembly adjourned the special session to delay the election until Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Senate Majority Leader confirmed the state Senate did the same.

The session reopened and adjourned in less than 30 seconds by the chief clerk of the Assembly. No representatives, including Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, were present for the session.

The special session has now adjourned until Wednesday, the day after the election. No representatives were here. #News3Now ⁦@WISCTV_News3⁩ pic.twitter.com/V3zu33QVBy — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 6, 2020

The timing of the sessions in the Assembly and Senate was unclear. The Department of Administration announced the Capitol would open to the public for the session at 9 a.m., then sent a follow up email at 8:30 a.m. saying it opened at 8 a.m. The email said the capitol would close to the public again one hour after the session ended.

Gov. Tony Evers called the special session on Friday for Saturday afternoon. The legislature gaveled in and adjourned the session to Monday within seconds.

Evers told lawmakers to take up legislation that would move the election to all-mail, send a ballot to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19 and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26.

“Your efforts to maintain social distancing, the sacrifices you have made when it has come to your jobs, your schooling, and your day-to-day activities are what we need to flatten the curve to protect the people of our state,” he said in a news release Friday.

The governor did not immediately respond to the special session adjourning until after the election.

