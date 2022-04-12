Ashley Rose Endres

by Obituaries

Ashley Rose Endres, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home in Merrimac, Wisconsin.

Ashley was born on May 23, 1989 to Mike Steckel and Sharon Endres. She was born and was raised in the Sauk Prairie area, where she spent most of her life. Here Ashley touched the lives of many people, including her close friends and co-workers (especially most recently at Charlie’s General Store). Above all, here is where Ashley became a Mom to the light of her life, Kiana, whom she could not have been prouder of.

Ashley was a wonderful mother, sister and friend. She will be remembered for her huge heart, unforgettable laugh and ability to light up every room she walked into. Her vivacious and generous spirit will be missed by many. Ashley was preceded by her father and mother; and is survived by her daughter Kiana (11), and her two brothers Ross Endres and Seth Endres and honorary family member Jack Praston.

Please join us as we celebrate her life from 11am-2pm on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at the Prairie du Sac Fire Station.

