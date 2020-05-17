As Wisconsin bars eye reopening, what’s next for trivia and other live local entertainment

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – Premier Trivia CEO and Executive Entertainer Patrick Connell says he’s hopeful to see his trivia company return to business around the same time bars and restaurants begin to reopen.

However, he says the way trivia is hosted could look different for some time.

“We’re going to have to change how we do things in the bars,” Connell said. “I think when we go back, we’re going to have to almost be no contact.”

Connell says prior to bars and restaurants closing in March, his company was doing 28 shows a week. As Coronavirus intensified, that number gradually decreased.

“We saw a few venues politely ask to go on hiatus until we figured this stuff out,” he said. “Then that number became more and more and more. Then all the sudden it was everything’s going to be closed, and then it really hit us.”

In the time since, Connell says Premier Trivia has hosted games virtually using Zoom. He says he’s hopeful as bars and restaurants reopen and regain seating capacity, they can eventually ramp up production once again.

“Obviously the world’s not going to end if trivia never happened again,” he said. “But some of these bars, especially when they haven’t had a customer base in several months, they’re going to need our service to help get people back in there.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments