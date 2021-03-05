As more Wisconsinties get COVID-19 vaccine, fewer are getting tested for virus

Motorists line up at a coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium Monday, June 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

MADISON, Wis. — More Wisconsinites are receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and completing their series, but fewer are getting tested for the disease each day.

At its peak in November, nearly 51,000 tests were being administered daily throughout Wisconsin. Yesterday, Wisconsin DHS confirmed only around 3,300 tests given. This is less than 10% of the November peak.

According to Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician, cold weather, a decrease in symptoms, a break from travel season and an increase in vaccination sites are reasons for the drop in testing

He says the vaccine is not 100% effective and encourages people to continue getting tested if they are experiencing symptoms.

“We absolutely encourage people getting tested, it really goes back to the early days of the pandemic. You need to know how much COVID-19 is in your communities to safely do the things we want to do, i.e., open sporting events and other businesses and things like that,” Dr. Pothof said.

