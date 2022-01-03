As Madison schools make virtual return, child care needs increase

by Anna Hansen

MADISON, Wis. — New Year’s weekend was a bit of a scramble for parents whose children attend school in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Following the district’s announcement on Thursday that it will temporarily switch to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise in the county, many parents were forced to make daycare arrangements or stay home with their children.

The problem is, many daycares are already packed. That’s why local some organizations have come forward offering their help.

Madison’s Progress Center for Black Women, for instance, always has space for kids. The collaborative workspace on the Capitol Square typically offers those who visit it help with finances and professional development. This week, founding executive director Sabrina Madison is preparing the space for child care.

“One thing that families need during this rough week that was unplanned is a safe space for their kids to come,” Madison said.

Madison is preparing things like books, games, and food. MMSD is also providing free meals this week at various schools.

“It’s really just about centering the needs of families,” she said.

From Wednesday to Friday, The Progress Center will be open as early as 6 a.m. and will close as late as 8 p.m. If the district changes course, though, Madison said she and the center will work to accommodate students for longer. Accommodations in the space will be enough for about 30 kids.

For her, it’s a way to give back to her community.

“This community has given so much to me and backed my idea to open up this space,” she said. “Really at the end of the day, this space belongs to them anyway, so this is just a return on their investment in us.”

One thing Madison needs now is volunteers. To learn more about volunteering for the center’s childcare efforts, click here.

Volunteers must be vaccinated and pass a background check. Those who are already employed with MMSD are especially encouraged to apply.

Childcare at the center requires registration. For more information, email hello@centerforblackwomen.org.

