As Madison cracks down on speeding, driving instructors stress all drivers play a role

MADISON, Wis. — As Madison officials announce the city’s latest crackdown on speeding, driving instructors are reminding motorists of things they can do to help keep the area’s streets safer.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes had harsh words for those driving dangerously in the city.

“Racing season has been canceled,” he said.

Abigail Weyhrich is teaching the next generation of drivers in a not-so-ideal environment.

“Students typically have to get used to other drivers not anticipating their needs, even though in an ideal world everyone’s driving predictably,” she said.

While behind the wheel with students, she sees plenty of unsafe behavior from other drivers, including drivers cutting each other off and not maintaining safe distances from their fellow motorists.

“You’ll notice that rather than stop an appropriate distance, everyone stops very close to one another,” she said. “Very rarely does anybody adhere to a proper following distance which is 4 seconds.”

She recommends drivers remember the basics and that driving is more than a habitual task.

“Just be predictable, right, so following the rules that you know are the case for certain roads,” Weyhrich said.

