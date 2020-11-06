As count continues in other states, Wisconsin officials praise local clerks for smooth process so far

Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — While we wait for results in other states, Wisconsin is moving on to certifying the results.

That process will take more than a week, but in the meantime state election officials are praising the work of local election clerks so far.

Clerks had big hurdles with this election, from the pandemic to high numbers of absentee voting. So far though, there have been no credible reports of problems, and in Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl is happy with how it went.

“We feel really good about how Election Day went in the city of Madison,”she said. “I can’t think of another presidential election that seemed to go so smoothly.”

That’s great news, as far as Witzel-Behl is concerned.

This was her third election in a pandemic, and she thinks that helped her and other election officials tackle the big one in November.

This time they secured ballot boxes and, in Madison, a surplus of poll workers.

“The fact we had 4,000 brand new election officials and we were able to wrap everything up at a decent hour on election night I think is pretty incredible,” Witzel-Behl said.

State elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said she’s confident the process went according to law, and she passed props to municipalities.

“I’m also proud of our local election officials and our poll workers,” Wolfe said. “They followed the law and they were incredibly professional despite enormous pressure.”

She continued that praise for election officials working across the country right now.

Though results aren’t in everywhere, the delay, Wolfe said, is a reflection on the rules they have to follow.

“I think the fact that it’s taking longer in those states says nothing of the election official and is simply a construct of their laws,” she said.

