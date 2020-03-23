As coronavirus numbers in Dane County climb, officials say ‘likely more positives,’ ask people to stay home

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County said Monday that the department is ready to deal with the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic in the community in the coming days.

Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said 70 of 1,800 people tested in Dane County are positive for coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, and a quarter of those people have no known risk factor.

“And there are likely more positives in our community,” Heinrich said.

She said every person who stays home “makes it more difficult for COVID-19 to spread.”

During the news conference Monday afternoon, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said it’s likely to be a challenging few months, but that tackling the challenge as a community will soften the difficulty of the journey ahead.

“There’s no doubt these are perhaps the most challenging times faced by our generation,” Parisi said. “Please know we are here working together to help everyone through this challenge. Every day I see our community coming together like never before.”

City and county leaders praised the work volunteers have done to serve meals and take care of the community’s most vulnerable people.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi: "We know aggressive action now will pay off later." — City of Madison, WI (@CityofMadison) March 23, 2020

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city is working to move its meetings online and has implemented a more flexible sick leave policy.

“I call on every single business in the city of Madison to do the same,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Every worker in our community should have access to paid sick time.”

Parisi said that in the days ahead, people need to continue to practice social distancing, but he wants people to remember to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible. Officials also asked residents not to hoard groceries. Parisi said there’ “plenty to go around as long as people don’t hoard.”