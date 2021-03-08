As coronavirus cases raise, museums reopen their doors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Some museums in Milwaukee have opened their doors again as coronavirus cases wane and vaccinations roll out.

The Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Public Museum and Harley Davidson Museum all opened this past weekend for the first time this year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the museums opened after careful planning and coordination with the city health department.

Milwaukee Public Museum President Ellen Censky says the goal is that once the doors are open, they stay open.

That means adopting similar safety protocols. Each museum requires guests to wear masks and has created a one-way path to regulate the flow of foot traffic and keep people physically distanced.